Niko Tsakiris News: Delivers assist in win

Tsakiris assisted once to go with four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-1 win against Sporting Kansas City.

Tsakiris set up Jack Skahan's equalizer in the 44th minute before playing a key part in the buildup to Skahan's second just five minutes after the restart in the 49th minute, taking him to one assist and three secondary assists on the season across seven appearances. He was San Jose's main creative engine all match long, mixing crisp passing with aggressive, direct carries to consistently disrupt Sporting KC's defensive shape, and he finished with four chances created, four crosses and two corners.