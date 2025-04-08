Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Niko Tsakiris headshot

Niko Tsakiris News: Logs assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Tsakiris made an assist, created two chances, sent in two inaccurate crosses and drew three fouls during Sunday's 6-1 win over D.C. United.

Tsakiris started for the first time this year and had a big contribution in the 16th minute, assisting Josef Martinez for his team's second goal. However, the youngster couldn't keep it up afterwards and was ultimately subbed off after 69 minutes. Anyway, he'll hope to have done enough to earn more playing time during upcoming contests.

Niko Tsakiris
San Jose Earthquakes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now