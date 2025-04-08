Niko Tsakiris News: Logs assist in win

Tsakiris made an assist, created two chances, sent in two inaccurate crosses and drew three fouls during Sunday's 6-1 win over D.C. United.

Tsakiris started for the first time this year and had a big contribution in the 16th minute, assisting Josef Martinez for his team's second goal. However, the youngster couldn't keep it up afterwards and was ultimately subbed off after 69 minutes. Anyway, he'll hope to have done enough to earn more playing time during upcoming contests.