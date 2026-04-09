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Niko Tsakiris News: Scores brace in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Tsakiris scored two goals to go with five shots (five on goal), seven chances created, eight crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Tsakiris scored twice to help San Jose win at home, his first two goals in the campaign. The midfielder led his side in shots, chances created and crosses during the match. He also received his second yellow card in six starts, though.

Niko Tsakiris
San Jose Earthquakes
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