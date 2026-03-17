Niko Tsakiris News: Six shots and 14 crosses in loss

Tsakiris had six shots (one on goal), 14 crosses (five accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Seattle Sounders FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Tsakiris is still waiting on his first goal involvement of the season. He took six shots in the game, having taken three shots in the three matches before that this season. He took 14 crosses in the game, having made 21 crosses in the opener of the season. In total, he has taken 29 corners across four matches with this being his third highest of the four matches.