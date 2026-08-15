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Niko Tsakiris News: Starting after injury recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Tsakiris (groin) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus St. Louis City.

Tsakiris has bounced back in the shortest possible time after facing a three-month absence due to a considerable injury. The midfielder will immediately take Nick Fernandez's place in the starting lineup and could retain the spot in subsequent fixtures if he avoids further physical setbacks. Tsakiris was in great form before suffering the injury, with his impact reflected in two goals and four assists over his last six MLS outings. He was also one of the squad's primary set-piece takers alongside Timo Werner.

Niko Tsakiris
San Jose Earthquakes
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