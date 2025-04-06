Niko Tsakiris News: Starts against D.C. United

Tsakiris (lower body) is in the initial lineup for Sunday's game versus D.C. United.

Tsakiris has barely played a role this year, so this could be a good opportunity for him to show his skills following his recovery from a slight injury. The youngster has been selected over Mark-Anthony Kaye Sunday, but he's not guaranteed to see a lot of action and may be reliable mostly for passing and defensive numbers as a defensive midfielder.