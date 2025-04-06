Fantasy Soccer
Niko Tsakiris headshot

Niko Tsakiris News: Starts against D.C. United

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Tsakiris (lower body) is in the initial lineup for Sunday's game versus D.C. United.

Tsakiris has barely played a role this year, so this could be a good opportunity for him to show his skills following his recovery from a slight injury. The youngster has been selected over Mark-Anthony Kaye Sunday, but he's not guaranteed to see a lot of action and may be reliable mostly for passing and defensive numbers as a defensive midfielder.

Niko Tsakiris
San Jose Earthquakes
