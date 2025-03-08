Nikola Krstovic News: Bags brace versus Milan

Krstovic scored two goals to go with five shots (two on target), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus AC Milan.

Krstovic roared back after four scoreless performances, hitting the net with a thunderous finish from outside the box and a more routine one later on. He improved to nine goals in the season. He has posted 19 shots (six on target), three chances created and one cross (zero accurate) in the last five matches.