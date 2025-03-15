Nikola Krstovic News: Buries penalty against Genoa

Krstovic scored one goal to go with three shots (one on target) and three chances created and drew three fouls in Friday's 2-1 defeat against Genoa.

Krstovic was the most active and dangerous man for his club on offense, as he often does, and hit the net with a precise attempt from the spot. He has scored thrice in the last six matches thanks to a brace, adding 22 shots (seven on target), six key passes and one cross (one accurate).