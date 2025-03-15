Fantasy Soccer
Nikola Krstovic News: Buries penalty against Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Krstovic scored one goal to go with three shots (one on target) and three chances created and drew three fouls in Friday's 2-1 defeat against Genoa.

Krstovic was the most active and dangerous man for his club on offense, as he often does, and hit the net with a precise attempt from the spot. He has scored thrice in the last six matches thanks to a brace, adding 22 shots (seven on target), six key passes and one cross (one accurate).

