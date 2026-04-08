Nikola Krstovic News: Finds the net

Krstovic scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 3-0 victory over Lecce.

Nikola Krstovic delivered a strong performance in Monday's 3-0 win over Lecce, finding the back of the net with a composed finish from close range after a well-worked move and a good pass from Charles De Ketelaere, and could have added more with better efficiency, registering six shots and one key pass. The forward continues his solid season as a central striker, now tallying nine goals and four assists in Serie A, using his movement in the box and finishing ability to remain a consistent threat in the final third.