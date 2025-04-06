Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikola Krstovic headshot

Nikola Krstovic News: Fires at will against Venezia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Krstovic had eight shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Venezia.

Krstovic bombed away from all sorts of positions and ranges throughout the contest, almost tying his season high in such a category, but he was never truly threatening. He has bagged three goals and posted 20 shots (three on target), 10 key passes and two crosses (zero accurate) in the last four games.

Nikola Krstovic
Lecce
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now