Nikola Krstovic News: Fires at will against Venezia

Krstovic had eight shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Venezia.

Krstovic bombed away from all sorts of positions and ranges throughout the contest, almost tying his season high in such a category, but he was never truly threatening. He has bagged three goals and posted 20 shots (three on target), 10 key passes and two crosses (zero accurate) in the last four games.