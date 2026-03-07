Nikola Krstovic News: Flurry of shots off the bench

Krstovic registered seven shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Udinese.

Krstovic was putting up plenty of shots but only two were on frame in the 2-2 draw. Perhaps if he was more efficient, Atalanta could've gotten the win. The forward can't repeat this performance if Atalanta wish to score on Bayern Munich in UCL play. Bayern has only given up eight goals in eight UCL group games.