Nikola Krstovic News: Levels Inter fixture

Krstovic scored one goal to go with three shots (one on target), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Inter Milan.

Krstovic delivered off the bench, bagging an easy one from inside the box after a teammate and an opponent collided and the ball got past the goalie. He hadn't hit the net in seven fixtures, mostly playing second fiddle to Gianluca Scamacca. He has notched multiple shots in five straight appearances, amassing 20 attempts (seven on target) and creating five chances over that span.