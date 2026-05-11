Nikola Krstovic News: Logs assist in Milan fixture

Krstovic assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), one tackle (one won) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 victory against AC Milan.

Krstovic got the nod over Gianluca Scamacca and sprung Davide Zappacosta loose on the second goal, recording his fifth assist so far. He had dished out his last one in late January. He has taken at least one shot in 13 straight matches, totaling 47 (16 on target), scoring three goals and adding seven chances created and two crosses (zero accurate) during that stretch.