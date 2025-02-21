Nikola Krstovic News: Misfires versus udinese
Krstovic drew two fouls and recorded three shots (one on goal), one interception and one clearance in Friday's 1-0 defeat against Udinese.
Krstovic paced his side in attempts as usual but didn't come close to scoring in his scarce opportunities. He has logged one goal, two assists, 21 shots (six on target), three chances created and one cross (zero accurate) in the last five rounds.
