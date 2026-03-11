Nikola Krstovic News: Passable display in Bayern Munich game

Krstovic drew three fouls and generated three shots (two on goal), one clearance and one chance created in Tuesday's 6-1 loss against Bayern Munich.

Krstovic drew a rare start alongside Gianluca Scamacca and began on the bench in the previous three matches and led his team in attempts. He was involved in his side's goal but wasn't credited with an assist because of a deflection by an opponent before the ball reached Mario Pasalic. He has fired multiple shots in four straight displays despite his inconsistent playing time, amassing 17 attempts (four on target) and logging four key passes through that stretch.