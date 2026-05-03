Nikola Krstovic News: Pretty dynamic in Genoa game

Krstovic registered six shots (three on goal), one tackle (one won) and two clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Genoa.

Krstovic drew a rare stat alongside Gianluca Scamacca and led his team in attempts, but Justin Bijlow stepped up a few times. He has notched multiple shots in 12 straight fixtures, accumulating 44 attempts (15 on target), scoring three goals and tallying six key passes and 10 clearances over that span.