Nikola Krstovic

Nikola Krstovic News: Quiet performance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Krstovic had two shots (one on target) and created one chance during Friday's 1-0 loss against Fiorentina.

Krstovic had a pair of moments here but his performance overall was a quiet one compared to what he had been doing over the last few weeks. With seven goals and three assists over 27 league starts, the forward is still one of Lecce's most reliable players from a fantasy standpoint.

Nikola Krstovic
Lecce
