Nikola Krstovic News: Scores in Roma clash

Krstovic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) and two clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Roma.

Krstovic drew another start over Gianluca and, while he didn't fill the stat sheet, he broke the deadlock with an outstanding effort from midrange. He has fired multiple shots in 10 consecutive matches, piling up 36 attempts (11 on target), scoring three goals and creating six chances over that span.