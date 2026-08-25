Nikola Krstovic News: Scores winner in season opener

Krstovic scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Sassuolo.

Krstovic started the season off on a high note, scoring the match-winning goal in the 65th minute with an unassisted strike. He scored just five minutes after subbing onto the pitch and he totaled three shots and one chance created in his 30-minute bench appearance. He's recorded at least 15 goal contributions in back-to-back Serie A campaigns and is off to strong start to record his third in a row.