Nikola Krstovic News: Takes three shots against Verona

Krstovic drew three fouls and registered three shots (one on goal), one tackle (one won) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Verona.

Krstovic led his team in attempts alongside Davide Zappacosta but couldn't put one in the net. He hit the crossbar after dinking it over the goalie on his best effort. He'll keep starting if Gianluca Scamacca doesn't recover from his thigh injury during the break. He has notched at least one shot in seven straight fixtures, amassing 25 (eight on target) and logging six key passes and two tackles (two won) during that stretch.