Nikola Krstovic News: Two shots in defeat

Krstovic entered the fray to begin the second half Tuesday but was unable to make a substantive improvement to the Atalanta attack as they were held at bay in a 2-0 road defeat to Borussia Dortmund. The forward led the attacking effort with two shot attempts (one on goal) and created one chance. Across nine Champions League appearances (four starts) Krstovic has scored one goal.