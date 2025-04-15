Fantasy Soccer
Nikola Krstovic News: Unlucky shift

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Krstovic had three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Juventus.

Fortune was not on Krstovic's side on Saturday against Juventus. The striker from Montenegro hit the woodwork with one of his three shot attempts, completed one of his two dribbles, and won three of his six ground duels. However, he was pulled at halftime and was not able to contribute to the late comeback Lecce tried to mount in the second half. Krstovic has not scored for the club since the international break and he will be looking to get back on track on Saturday against Como.

