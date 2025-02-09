Nikola Krstovic News: Very silent against Bologna
Krstovic drew five fouls and recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one clearance in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Bologna.
Krstovic was fine in handling the dirty work up front but posted his lower number of shots in a pair of months. He has scored and assisted twice in the last five matches, adding 21 attempts (eight on goal), five chances created and two crosses (zero accurate).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now