Nikola Krstovic headshot

Nikola Krstovic News: Very silent against Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Krstovic drew five fouls and recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one clearance in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Bologna.

Krstovic was fine in handling the dirty work up front but posted his lower number of shots in a pair of months. He has scored and assisted twice in the last five matches, adding 21 attempts (eight on goal), five chances created and two crosses (zero accurate).

Nikola Krstovic
Lecce
More Stats & News
