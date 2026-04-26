Nikola Markovic News: Reserve again, logs assist

Markovic assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Orlando City SC.

The past week saw D.C. United use Markovic twice, but as a reserve both times. Despite limited minutes Saturday, the defender being brought on to revitalize a then-losing team paid dividends. All that Markovic did for his assist was pass to Louis Munteanu, who scored a deflected goal outside Orlando's penalty box.