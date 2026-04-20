Nikola Markovic News: Single shot from defense

Markovic recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Markovic popped forward with a rare shot during Saturday's scoreless draw. It was a match to forget for both sides, with the best thing to say for Markovic being that it was a clean sheet. He's not likely to become a consistent offensive threat, and his one shot during Saturday's draw was off target.