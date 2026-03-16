Nikola Milenkovic headshot

Nikola Milenkovic News: Keeps clean sheet vs Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Milenkovic recorded four clearances in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Fulham.

Milenkovic kept his seventh clean sheet of the season Sunday, his fourth in the last nine matches. He won three duels and made four clearances as he and the defense only allowed one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.

Nikola Milenkovic
Nottingham Forest
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