Nikola Milenkovic headshot

Nikola Milenkovic News: Scores during loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Milenkovic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-3 loss versus Newcastle United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Milenkovic saw yet another goal from his defensive sport Sunday, finding the back of the net in the 63rd minute. This does mark his thrid goal of the season, with his last coming Dec. 14 and now having three goal contributions. He also added three tackles and six clearances on the defensive side of the ball.

Nikola Milenkovic
Nottingham Forest
