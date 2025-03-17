Nikola Milenkovic News: Two goal contributions

Milenkovic scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Ipswich Town.

Milenkovic opened the scoring for Nottingham Forest Saturday by heading home their first goal before assisting their third in a 4-2 victory over Ipswich Town. In addition to his attacking prowess, the defender led the team's defensive effort with nine clearances and recorded one block. Milenkovic has scored twice over Forest's last four league fixtures and four times total over his 28 Premier League appearances (28 starts).