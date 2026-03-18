Nikola Moro Injury: Fit for Roma game in UEL

Moro (hip) has been diagnosed with a bruise and has been called up for Thursday's match versus Roma, Bologna relayed.

Moro avoided a significant muscular problem and has been able to recuperate in a hurry, training fully on the eve of the game. He has divvied up minutes with Tommaso Pobega and Lewis Ferguson for the most part and occasionally relieved Remo Freuler in recent tilts. He has recorded seven key passes, 17 crosses (six accurate) and 14 tackles (two won) in his last four outings (all starts).