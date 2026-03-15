Nikola Moro Injury: Subs off versus Sassuolo
Moro had two shots (zero on goal) and one interception in 64 minutes before leaving Sunday's 1-0 victory over Sassuolo because of a muscular injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.
Moro drew the start as Remo Freuler got a breather in between the two legs of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 and Lewis Ferguson was suspended, but he had a middling display and seemingly suffered a hip/thigh problem midway through the second half. He's set for tests to assess the severity of his problem.
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