Nikola Moro Injury: Subs off versus Sassuolo

Moro had two shots (zero on goal) and one interception in 64 minutes before leaving Sunday's 1-0 victory over Sassuolo because of a muscular injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Moro drew the start as Remo Freuler got a breather in between the two legs of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 and Lewis Ferguson was suspended, but he had a middling display and seemingly suffered a hip/thigh problem midway through the second half. He's set for tests to assess the severity of his problem.