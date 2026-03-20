Nikola Moro News: Comes off the bench versus Roma

Moro (hip) had one off-target shot, one interception and one clearance in 30 minutes in Thursday's UEL fixture versus Roma.

Moro quickly shook off an ailment and was deployed in extra time and put up modest numbers during his cameo. He could relieve one of the three starters, Remo Freuler, Lewis Ferguson and Tommaso Pobega, against Lazio on Sunday if the coach rotated after a grueling game. He has taken at least one shot in three consecutive showings, amassing four attempts (zero on target) and posting two key passes, three corners and four clearances during that stretch.