Nikola Moro News: Contributes offensively against Pisa

Moro created two scoring chances and recorded three crosses (one accurate), one interception and three corners in Monday's 1-0 win against Pisa.

Moro got the nod for the fourth time in the last five contests and was active in the final third. He has been playing more at the expense of Jens Odgaard and Tommaso Pobega lately. He has notched three or more clearances in his last three starts, accumulating 18 deliveries (five accurate) and posting 14 corners, four tackles (two won) and seven clearances through that stretch. Additionally, he has created at least one clearance in six of his last seven appearances, racking up 14 key passes.