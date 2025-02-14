Nikola Moro News: Fares well against Torino

Moro recorded two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate), one tackle (one won) and two corners in Friday's 3-2 victory over Torino.

Moro got the nod over Giovanni Fabbian and teamed up with Tommaso Pobega in the midfield while Lewis Ferguson and Jens Odgaard are nursing thigh injuries, putting together a well-rounded performance. He has recorded four shots (zero on target), eight chances created, 11 crosses (six accurate) and six tackles (five won) in his last five appearances (three starts).