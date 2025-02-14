Fantasy Soccer
Nikola Moro headshot

Nikola Moro News: Fares well against Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Moro recorded two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate), one tackle (one won) and two corners in Friday's 3-2 victory over Torino.

Moro got the nod over Giovanni Fabbian and teamed up with Tommaso Pobega in the midfield while Lewis Ferguson and Jens Odgaard are nursing thigh injuries, putting together a well-rounded performance. He has recorded four shots (zero on target), eight chances created, 11 crosses (six accurate) and six tackles (five won) in his last five appearances (three starts).

Nikola Moro
Bologna
More Stats & News
