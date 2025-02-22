Nikola Moro News: Passable in Parma match

Moro won one of one tackle and had one shot (zero on goal), three interceptions and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Parma.

Moro did a little bit of everything on both ends in the disappointing loss. He has started in three of the last four matches, but Lewis Ferguson (thigh) returned in this one. He has provided a secondary assist and added five key passes, 10 crosses (three accurate) and seven tackles (five won) in the last five rounds.