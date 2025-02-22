Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikola Moro headshot

Nikola Moro News: Passable in Parma match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Moro won one of one tackle and had one shot (zero on goal), three interceptions and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Parma.

Moro did a little bit of everything on both ends in the disappointing loss. He has started in three of the last four matches, but Lewis Ferguson (thigh) returned in this one. He has provided a secondary assist and added five key passes, 10 crosses (three accurate) and seven tackles (five won) in the last five rounds.

Nikola Moro
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now