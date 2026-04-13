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Nikola Moro News: Sends in seven crosses in Lecce tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Moro created two scoring chances and generated one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-0 win over Lecce.

Moro padded his stats thanks to numerous set pieces, pacing his side in deliveries. He has created at least one chance in four fixtures in a row (three starts), accumulating seven key passes and adding five shots (zero on target), 11 crosses (three accurate) and eight corners during that stretch.

Nikola Moro
Bologna
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