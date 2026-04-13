Nikola Moro News: Sends in seven crosses in Lecce tilt

Moro created two scoring chances and generated one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-0 win over Lecce.

Moro padded his stats thanks to numerous set pieces, pacing his side in deliveries. He has created at least one chance in four fixtures in a row (three starts), accumulating seven key passes and adding five shots (zero on target), 11 crosses (three accurate) and eight corners during that stretch.