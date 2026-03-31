Nikola Petkovic headshot

Nikola Petkovic Injury: Suffers ACL injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Petkovic has sustained an ACL injury in training, with coach Brian Schmetzer confirming that the player will undergo surgery, Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports reports.

Petkovic is now set to miss a lengthy period while he recovers from the issue. This news comes after the midfielder made his first two starts of the season, recording five shots (two on goal), one chance created and five clearances over that period. Hassani Dotson, who is close to clearing the concussion protocol, and Snyder Brunell, are options to take Petkovic's place in the lineup.

Nikola Petkovic
Seattle Sounders FC
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