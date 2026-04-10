Nikola Petkovic Injury: Undergoes surgery, out for season

Petkovic (knee) underwent successful ACL reconstruction surgery Thursday and was placed in Seattle's season-ending injury list, the club announced Friday.

Petkovic played only 135 minutes over the 2026 MLS campaign, tallying five shots, one chance created, five clearances and two blocks. With the midfielder unavailable for the remainder of the year, the Sounders will continue to rely on Cristian Roldan, Hassani Dotson and Snyder Brunell for now.