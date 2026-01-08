Petkovic will add a versatile midfielder to the Sounders' depth, but it's unclear if he'll earn a starting role right away. He recorded one goal and one assist along with 16 shots (five on goal), eight chances created, 10 tackles and four clearances over 18 MLS games (six starts) in two seasons as a Charlotte player. At the international level, he has represented Serbia in a few youth category competitions. He may have a chance to see minutes behind Obed Vargas and Cristian Roldan on his new club.