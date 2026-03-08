Nikola Stulic headshot

Nikola Stulic News: Drills PK in Cremonese clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Stulic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) and one clearance and drew one foul in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Cremonese.

Stulic resumed starting over Walid Cheddira after a month and a half and made no mistake from the spot, giving his team an early two-goal lead. He hadn't scored since early November and improved to three goals in the year. He'll look to build on this performance going forward. He has notched three shots (one on target) and three chances created in the last five games.

Nikola Stulic
Lecce
