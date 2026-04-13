Nikola Stulic News: Misses early chance against Bologna

Stulic recorded two shots (one on goal) and one clearance and drew one foul in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Bologna.

Stulic had the opportunity to give his team an early lead on a one-man fast break, but he couldn't put it past the goalie. He'll continue splitting duties with Walid Cheddira, as neither has been particularly effective. He has scored once in the last five games, adding six shots (three on target), one chance created and two clearances.