Nikola Vasilj Injury: Available vs. Heidenheim

Vasilj (illness) will be available Saturday against Heidenheim, according to manager Alexander Blessin. "Niko had a bronchial issue but was fully fit again today. He will be available on Saturday."

Vasilj missed training on back-to-back days due to the injury, but he'll be an option for the weekend after overcoming a bronchial issue. The goalkeeper has been the No. 1 option between the posts for St. Pauli all season long, and he should remain in that role Saturday. He's allowed 11 goals over his last five matches with no clean sheets, however, so it's hard to trust him at the moment.