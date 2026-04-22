Nikola Vasilj Injury: Dealing with illness

Vasilj (illness) missed team training for a second consecutive day Wednesday, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against Heidenheim uncertain, according to Mopo.

Vasilj has been sidelined with illness since the beginning of the week, but despite the training absence, reports suggest the club still expects him to be available between the posts at the weekend. The Bosnian goalkeeper is St. Pauli's undisputed number one and the club will give him every opportunity to recover in time, with a final call expected closer to kickoff. If Vasilj cannot be cleared, Ben Voll would step in between the posts with Simon Spari providing backup in what would be a further headache for manager Alexander Blessin's side heading into a crucial relegation battle clash.