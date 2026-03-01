Nikola Vasilj News: 11 saves in victory

Vasilj had 11 saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Hoffenheim.

Vasilj turned in one of his best outings of the season in Saturday's win over Hoffenheim, making 11 saves to secure the clean sheet and snap a five-match run without one. The goalkeeper has been consistently busy, recording at least two saves in each of his last nine appearances while conceding 14 goals during that stretch. He will aim to maintain that form in Sunday's clash against Frankfurt.