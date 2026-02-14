Nikola Vasilj News: Allows four goals

Nikola Vasilj headshot

February 14, 2026

Vasilj had three saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

Vasilj had little chance in this game as Leverkusen scored twice in the first 15 minutes. The goalkeeper did make three saves but the damage was already done. He'll get a bit of a reprieve against Werder Bremen in the next match, as the side has just 22 goals in 22 domestic games this season.

