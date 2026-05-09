Nikola Vasilj News: Allows one in each half

Vasilj allowed two goals while making three saves during Saturday's 2-1 loss to RB Leipzig.

Vasilj allowed a goal in each half as St. Pauli dropped all three points Saturday. The keeper has allowed two goals in each of his last three starts while combining for nine saves over that stretch. St. Pauli are in the relegation zone in 17th place, but have a chance to survive in a crucial relegation head-to-head battle during next week's season finale against Wolfsburg.