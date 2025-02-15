Fantasy Soccer
Nikola Vasilj News: Concedes once but saves penalty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Vasilj recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus SC Freiburg.

Vasilj saved Vincenzo Grifo's penalty Saturday, the third penalty he has saved this season. That great effort was neutralized by a Philipp Treu own goal in the 88th minute which cost St. Pauli any points from the match. He faces a matchup of similar difficult Saturday at Mainz, a side which has scored 33 goals through 21 matches this season.

