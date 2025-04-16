Nikola Vasilj News: Concedes one
Vasilj had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Holstein Kiel.
Vasilj saw a goal go by, while making one save against Kiel on Saturday. He's allowed eight goals in the last six appearances, making 12 saves with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will face of with Bayer Leverkusen for the next game on Sunday, who have scored nine goals in the last five contests.
