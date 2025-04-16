Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikola Vasilj headshot

Nikola Vasilj News: Concedes one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Vasilj had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Holstein Kiel.

Vasilj saw a goal go by, while making one save against Kiel on Saturday. He's allowed eight goals in the last six appearances, making 12 saves with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will face of with Bayer Leverkusen for the next game on Sunday, who have scored nine goals in the last five contests.

Nikola Vasilj
FC St. Pauli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now