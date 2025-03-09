Nikola Vasilj News: Concedes one in draw

Vasilj had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg.

Vasilj pulled off three big saves and conceded one in Saturday's draw with Wolfsburg. He has now conceded 1.2 goals per game, one of the best performances in the Bundesliga, and delivered seven clean sheets from 25 appearances. He will need to be sharp to deliver another in St Pauli's next against Hoffenheim, Die Kraichgauer have scored in each of their last four games.