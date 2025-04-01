Nikola Vasilj News: Concedes three goals in loss

Vasilj made five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich.

Vasilj wasn't expected to have a lot of upside in this match given the opposition, and while that was the case, it's worth noting the scoreline could've been bigger hadn't it been for a few stops from the Bosnian goalkeeper. Vasilj has allowed two or more goals in four of his last six starts, so he's not going to have a lot of upside in the coming matches, either.