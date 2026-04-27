Nikola Vasilj News: Concedes twice in defeat

Vasilj registered three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to FC Heidenheim.

Vasilj repelled three of five FC Heidenheim shots on goal Saturday as FC St. Pauil were dragged back into the relegation scrap as a result of their a 2-0 home defeat. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has produced 18 saves and six clearances while allowing 11 goals. Vasilj's next challenge is likely to come Sunday when FC St. Pauli hosts FSV Mainz 05.